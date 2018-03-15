Daughter inspires Tammika to brave World's Greatest Shave

INSPIRATION: Tammika Zischke of Plainland, with daughter Amazon, will shave her head as a part of the World's Greatest Shave at the event held at Porters Plainland Hotel on Friday.

INSPIRATION: Tammika Zischke of Plainland, with daughter Amazon, will shave her head as a part of the World's Greatest Shave at the event held at Porters Plainland Hotel on Friday. Lachlan McIvor

WHEN Tammika Zischke recently returned home from the shops with a bulk bottle of shampoo and a pack of hair ties, she suddenly realised they might be sitting unused in the cupboard for several months.

That's because the 27-year-old's locks will be shaved off on Friday night for the World's Greatest Shave in an effort to raise crucial funds to find a cure for blood cancer.

"It's something I've always wanted to do but I've never quite worked up the bravery to do it,” Mrs Zischke said.

"We've got a lot of friends and family who have had sons or husbands or uncles who have had blood cancer... it's something I've wanted to do because it touches so many people.”

But having her daughter Amazon, who is now 18 months old, inspired her to finally bite the bullet as she envisaged raising a child while also suffering with blood cancer.

"Trying to go through (blood cancer) with a child is horrible so that's why I decided this is the year that I would just do it,” Mrs Zischke said.

She has set herself a personal goal of raising $5000 in the 20th anniversary year of the nationwide initiative.

Her shave will take place at an event at Porters Plainland Hotel on Friday night, held in conjunction with the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch. It will run from 5.30-8pm and offer the chance for anyone to step up and face a shave or colour.

There are certainly a mix of emotions heading into the big day but Mrs Zischke urged others, especially women, to get involved.

"All your life you tie your hair up, you care about how your hair looks, it's been really quite tied to the way your present yourself,” she said.

"If you really want to find out what you're made of, just commit and go through it, because it will grow back and it's a relatively easy way to draw attention to a really important cause.

"(It's also a way) to put yourself in the position of what it's like for people who don't have hair.”

Although she will be in the capable hands of her usual hairdresser, Danielle Herbst from Slate Hair Design, there were things to consider that had never crossed her mind before.

"I'm getting a little bit more nervous now, but not so much about actually being bald... more about the logistics of being bald,” she said. "This scalp hasn't seen the light of day so things like not going out in the sun without sunscreen and what to wear.”

To support Tammika's fundraising effort, visit the official World's Greatest Shave website and search for her name from the "sponsor'' tab or visit: https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?Referrer=%26Referrer%3ddirect%252fnone&RegistrationID=698491