Date set for first Somerset meeting as council sworn in

IT'S OFFICIAL: The new Somerset Council has been sworn in.

IT'S full steam ahead for the Somerset Regional Council, as those returning and new alike are sworn in to office.

The ceremony took place yesterday, but it didn't follow the usual tradition.

To observe social distancing guidelines, councillors were sworn in individually, rather than in the traditional group setting.

But the coronavirus guidelines didn't dampen the mood.

Somerset Regional Council CEO Andrew Johnson said the coronavirus guidelines gave the ceremony a fresh perspective but hadn't detracted from the milestone.

"These are challenging times however adversity will make us stronger," Mr Johnson said.

"I have no doubt that we will work together to find sensible solutions for the betterment of our region."

Returning councillors include Mayor Graeme Lehmann, Helen Brieschke, Cheryl Gaedtke, Sean Choat and Bob Whalley.

They will be joined by new councillors Jason Wendt and Kylee Isidro.

The deputy mayor will be elected at the next meeting.

Last term, outgoing councillor Dan Hall held the title as deputy mayor.

The first ordinary meeting for the new term has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, which will take place after a post-election meeting.