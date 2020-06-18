Television host hits back at ‘cruel’ treatment claims

Hey Hey It’s Saturday's star Daryl Somers has hit back at his former business manager who claims he subject to cruel treatment and inappropriate conduct.

Alex Mathey threatened action against Somers and his wife Julie who he alleged treated him "appallingly" and "cruelly".

Until recently Mr Mathey was chief executive and group legal counsel for Somers and his wife Julie as well as their production company.

In a statement to the Herald Sun, Daryl and wife Julie say they are seeking their own legal advice.

"We are aware of allegations recently reported online and in the media regarding a former employee of Somers Group Australia.

"The allegations which have been reported are utterly false and without foundation. We are obtaining legal advice and will not be making further comment."

Daryl Somers has been threatened with legal action by his former business manager. Picture: Alex Coppel

Mr Mathey declined to comment further today when contacted by the Herald Sun.

His statement on Wednesday read: "Regrettably, my relationship with the Somers has devolved into a protracted and rather nasty dispute. I consider that the Somers have treated me appallingly and, in fact, cruelly - in contravention of particular laws as well as in violation of generally accepted standards and norms of acceptable and appropriate behaviour and conduct."

Mr Mathey went on to state that Somers had been "unwilling and unable to even listen to and acknowledge my concerns let alone entertain any sensible, reasonable or fair resolution to address them".

He said he would give them a final opportunity to resolve their ­issues before taking the Somers to court.

"It is unfortunate that all the various issues are likely to be ventilated, argued and fought out in the public domain because all along it has been entirely avoidable and, I think, are likely to cause significant distress and embarrassment and lasting collateral damage to all concerned," Mr Mathey wrote.

According to entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who settled his own legal fight with Somers in February, if the matter goes to court Mr Mathey will be backed up by some Hey Hey It's Saturday stars.

None were willing to comment on Tuesday and Somers was said to be upset by the matter.

"It's going to be embarrassing for everybody if all these murky details end up being played out publicly,'' Ford said.

Daryl Somers with Ossie Ostrich on the set of Hey Hey It’s Saturday. Picture: Channel 9

"My information is also that he (Mr Mathey) has been in touch with various other ­members of the Hey Hey regular gang who potentially could help show a pattern of behaviour."

A video of Somers performing in blackface on Hey Hey It's Saturday has also resurfaced online. The clip, which was widely circulated on social media on Monday night, shows Somers singing Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World alongside New Zealand jazz singer Ricky May.

It was part of a tribute package that aired on the show in 1988 after May's death, and it is still available to view on the show's YouTube page.

