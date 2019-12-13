Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
News

Explosion leaves man with serious burns

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised with serious burns following an "explosion" in Darwin's northern suburbs last night.

St John Ambulance regional manager Andrew Everingham said their crews responded to reports of an explosion at a residence along Falcon Ct, Wulagi at about 8pm on Thursday.

"Paramedics treated a man with serious burns and transported him through to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment and management of those burns," he said.

"We're unsure of the cause of the explosion at this stage, that will be a matter of investigation for NT Police."

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

Show More
darwin editors picks explosion injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADOPT: The 10 cats looking for a new home this Christmas

        premium_icon ADOPT: The 10 cats looking for a new home this Christmas

        Pets & Animals A cast of colourful cats are up for adoption. Read on to find out how you can help them find a new home.

        Crisis centres come together for Christmas celebrations

        Crisis centres come together for Christmas celebrations

        News Upcoming shindig welcomes all to a morning of craft, a free barbecue, kids...

        Ten bucks up for grabs with new wild pig bounty

        premium_icon Ten bucks up for grabs with new wild pig bounty

        News A south east Queensland council is making a bold move, offering a wild pig bounty...

        Duo’s Christmas lunch aims to bridge festive lonely gap

        Duo’s Christmas lunch aims to bridge festive lonely gap

        News A yearly Laidley tradition is giving the lonely on Christmas Day a place to go to...