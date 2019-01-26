Menu
Login
NT Police arrested both drivers
NT Police arrested both drivers
Offbeat

Drunk drivers arrested driving same car within 30 minutes

by LAUREN ROBERTS
26th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

TWO drunk drivers have been arrested driving the same car within just 30 minutes of each other, say police.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said the disappointing incident happened in Darwin overnight, and urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

"11pm last night police pulled over a Holden Commodore on East Point Road and a 34-year-old male driver driving over four times the legal limit was arrested," he said

"30 mins later, the same vehicle was pulled over in Fannie Bay and a 32-year-old woman was arrested for drinking after more than four times the legal limit."

In Central Australia, Sup O'Brien said police had arrested six drink drivers between 7am Friday and 6am Saturday.

"That's less than 24 hours," he said.

darwin drunk drivers northern territory police

Top Stories

    Boxes of books and bags a helping hand as students return

    Boxes of books and bags a helping hand as students return

    News The Lockyer Valley community has banded together, donating more than $3000 worth of equipment to help students heading back to school.

    Crash causes hotel to partially lose power

    Crash causes hotel to partially lose power

    News Single vehicle accident causes two to be transferred to hospital.

    A champion award for a show society legend

    A champion award for a show society legend

    News Valma Evans has been involved with the show for 43 years