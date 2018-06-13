Sky’s the limit for Mount Kilcoy

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — JUNE 13: Brad Rawiller riding Mount Kilcoy winning Race 1 during Melbourne Racing at Sandown Hillside on June 13, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

LEADING trainer Darren Weir has uncorked another promising horse, with Mount Kilcoy breaking through on Wednesday at Sandown Hillside at only his second race start.

The $1.50 favourite went to the line strongly under jockey Brad Rawiller, who took control of the muddling run 1400m race.

After being challenged in the straight, Mount Kilcoy stretched out powerfully in the final 100m to run out a comprehensive winner, from fast-finishing roughies Star Clipper ($23) and Richly Speaking ($81).

But the three-year-old son of High Chaparral, narrowly beaten on debut at Sandown on May 16 after being held up, will eventually get up to the more suitable 2000m races.

"Where he ends up I'm not too sure but he's certainly got city ability," Weir said.

"Going forward he's a 10 furlong horse. I really like him, we like him."

Weir praised Rawiller's ride, saying the experienced jockey summed up the race perfectly.

"It was probably not the best way to ride him either (up on the pace) but he was ridden to win the race today," Weir said. "He'll be better (behind) a couple (horses in the run).

"He summed it up beautifully Brad, when there was no speed he just controlled the race and really the ride won the race."

Jockey Brad Rawiller received praise from Darren Weir for his ride on Mount Kilcoy. Picture: AAP

But Weir was most pleased with the well-supported favourite's ability to "find something" when the challengers emerged in the closing stages.

Stablemate Ocean Walzer hung on well to finish fourth in his Australia debut after sitting on the speed and pulling early for jockey Craig Williams.

The Australian Bloodstock prospect's only other run was in Cologne, Germany last July, when second over 2200m in a three-year-old restricted grade race.

"He's a horse that will appreciate further but probably ran a tad fresh today," Weir said.

"He'll be winning races down the track, no worries.

"One thing those blokes (Australian Bloodstock) do is they buy the right ones.

"I'm sure they're thinking he'll be a nice horse."