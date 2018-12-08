Darrell reflects on the good life

FAMILY MAN: Darrell Tattersall (centre) says his children and grandchildren are his greatest accomplishments.

Name: Darrell Tattersall

Occupation: Treasurer at Withcott Church of Christ and Backyard Basement Op Shop in Withcott

Age: 55

Marital status: Married to my wife Anne and have celebrated 34 anniversaries.

What have you enjoyed most about working with the Backyard Basement Op Shop?

I love being involved at Backyard Basement and I get great joy out of seeing the effort and delight the staff experience.

Why did you decide to get involved with the op shop?

Our previous manager had retired so I was asked to manage the op shop.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

When I was a younger man my father was involved as a candidate in the federal elections and one of his sponsors/supporters was Mel Gibson.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I am very happy to say that Anne and I have eight children and six are married. That's another six extra, plus grandkids!

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Listen to all advice and take the bits you need.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Unfortunately money is a major driving force today and sadly people's health and well-being are not considered during this pursuit.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Some parts of me need some assistance but I'm still prepared to keep at it.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Husband, dad and grandfather are things I enjoy. I like to holiday in different places with my family, try something new.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Holidaying in a caravan park. Our caravan was right at the beach side of the park and I would walk to the van after swimming all day and smell the barbecues that were preparing dinner everywhere.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs and that's why I live here, but I like the beach to take a break at as it is different.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

No doubt there would be family to share it with, but an increased amount of money would make it easier to survive and give you more freedom to do something special.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

I grew up with my parents and was trained and loved by them so they would be part of the answer to this question.