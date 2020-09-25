Menu
Queensland Country and Toowoomba cricketer Cameron Brimblecombe will captain the new Darling Downs Suns side.
Cricket

Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

Jason Gibbs
Jason Gibbs, jason.gibbs@thechronicle.com.au
25th Sep 2020 2:10 PM
CRICKET : With a line-up that bats deeps and a healthy blend of youth and experience, the Darling Downs Suns are primed for their Bulls Masters Country Challenge campaign.

The Suns have put together some strong squads in past, however coach Tony Anderson ranks this one among the best.

"The depth of our batting is probably the greatest strength we have, we bat down to the nine or 10 spot," Anderson said.

"The outfields are going to be fast up in Bundaberg - scores of around 150 will be common. I think we're capable of posting totals like that and if you're scoring 150 in a T20 you'll win more than you lose.

Gatton product Regan Hoger is bowled by Andre Odendaal during a Mitchell Shield match earlier this year. Hoger has been named in the new Darling Downs Suns squad.
"We also have a great mix of players. We have the experience in player like Kris Glass, Chris Gillam, Shaun McCarthy and Keiran Gibbs.

"And we have some really talented young blokes like Regan Hoger and Nick Brown.

"T20 is a very fluid, fast-paced game, you can win or lose it in an over.

"We've got the right mix to be able to adapt to any situation and I think it's the strongest squad we've had in the last three or four years."

SQUAD: Cameron Brimblecombe (C) (St George), Kris Glass (Toowoomba), Stuart McDonald (St George), Chris Hall (Toowoomba), Kieran Gibbs (Toowoomba), Nick Brown (Allora), Chris Gillam (Nobby-Clifton), Shaun McCarthy (Toowoomba), Darren Koch (Toowoomba), Tully Wilson (Mundubbera), Pieter Van Der Kooij (Bowenville), Regan Hoger (Gatton). Coaches: Tony and Justin Anderson. Manager: Clayton Forknall. Scorer: Rick Wood

