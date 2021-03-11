Darling Downs schools called out in sexual assault petition

Toowoomba Grammar School was named in victim testimonials collected via the Teach Consent petition.

Two of the Darling Downs' largest high schools were named in a database of sexual assault claims, with victims calling on the institutions to do more to educate boys about healthy relationships.

Former Sydney schoolgirl Chanel Contos launched a national petition calling for greater focus on consent in sex education programs, on International Women's Day, attracting more than 30,500 signatures and 2890 anonymous testimonials.

A Toowoomba girl added her story to the document, claiming Toowoomba Grammar School boys pressured her and her friends to supply nude images of themselves.

"I think it was much more about testing the boundaries and seeing just how much they could manipulate a girl into doing what they wanted, than anything else," she said.

"Several times during Year 8 and Year 9 photos circulated around the boy's school of girls who had been subject to their manipulation, including an event where a photo of one girl was air-dropped around the school bus for all boys to see."

A second girl, from the Glennie School, claimed a TGS boy sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated.

Scots PGC College girl claimed a Warwick State High School boy sexually assaulted eight years ago.

In her account the woman claims to have passed in and out of consciousness during the prolonged assault.

A Scots PGC student claimed she was sexual assaulted by a Warwick State High School student after a night of drinking.

With each case they blamed a culture of entitlement.

In response TGS headmaster John Kinniburgh commended the girls for standing up and speaking out.

"TGS is committed to working with all boys at the school through its pastoral care program and in partnership with parents … about issues facing young people today," he said.

"(Our) prefects are currently leading a project that raises awareness of casual sexism in society through an exploration of student attitudes to masculinity.

"Our school leaders are planning to work with leaders in girls' schools in relation to this project.

"Members of our senior student leadership group have also initiated a project to highlight expectations about respectful communication and interactions with all females and this will be rolled out across the whole school."

A Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman said there were lessons in the curriculum about respect but shifted the responsibility off campus.

"It is primarily up to parents and carers to educate children about sexuality and relationships," she said.

Originally published as Darling Downs schools called out in sexual assault petition

