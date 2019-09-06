Menu
A Warwick man drove about 26km after he was bitten by a death adder
Man found dying on side of highway from snake bite

Michael Nolan
25th Nov 2019 9:42 AM
A WARWICK man was found dying by the side of the Gore Highway after driving more than 26km for help following a bite from a deadly snake.

The man went for a swim in Back Creek, Millmerran late Friday afternoon when he struck by either an eastern brown snake or a death adder.

Millmerran Police officer-in-charge Steve Ryan said rather than call for help the man jumped in his vehicle and drove towards Goondiwindi.

"He started feeling crook so he decamped from his car, laid beside the highway and called the paramedics," Sgt Ryan said.

 

"But he did not know where he was so he gave them the wrong address."

Luckily a passing motorist found the man beside the road, with a ratchet strap wrapped around his leg as a tourniquet.

He had travelled about 26km from where the snake bit him at Back Creek.

"The motorist called the Millmerran police and we went out," Sgt Ryan said.

"By the time we got the paramedics had found the bloke.

"He was taken to the Millmerran Hospital the choppered out to Toowoomba."

Sgt Ryan said if the man did not get antivenene he would have died.

"The man was deteriorating," he said.

