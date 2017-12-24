Danny Capner takes first steps

Physiotherapy aide Reiko Watson helps Danny Capner take his first steps. Please note: the slings and bandages are there to help reinforce his knee and ankle and the sling is there to hold his arm in place so he could maintain his balance.

Physiotherapy aide Reiko Watson helps Danny Capner take his first steps. Please note: the slings and bandages are there to help reinforce his knee and ankle and the sling is there to hold his arm in place so he could maintain his balance. CONTRIBUTED

HOPE Crane couldn't help but burst into tears watching her father take his first steps since his severe stroke three years ago.

The stroke left ex-truck driver and Laidley local Danny Capner paralysed down the right side of his body, in serious neuropathic pain, wheelchair bound and left with global aphasia (meaning he couldn't speak and he would get confused). His doctors said he would never walk again.

The Capner family worked tirelessly on the fundraiser, Danny's Chance for a Miracle which raised $30,000 to fly him to the US in 2015 for the experimental treatment etanercept.

Following treatment, in which Danny had injections next to his spinal cord and was then tipped upside down for five minutes, the 63-year-old's progress continued to amaze his family. His pain was reduced, his speech became clearer, he could say more words and read again.

Danny's daughter Hope Crane said his latest breakthrough was nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

"After his stroke the doctors basically told us he would be a vegetable for life,” she said.

"When we saw him walk mum and I were both bawling like small children. He walked the whole length of the rail... he was very proud of himself.”

In June, the Capners received funding from NDIS which allowed them to afford a physiotherapy aide to give Danny sessions where he resides at Gatton's Regis nursing home.

"We are super grateful for the NDIS,” Hope said.

"I've heard horror stories, but for us it's added onto the treatment he had in America and I think that's helped him to get where he is.”

Danny can now attend hydrotherapy sessions and went on his first holiday on the Gold Coast this year.

"It's all because of the treatment,” Hope said.

"These are things he couldn't do before because he couldn't take complex instructions and couldn't transfer as well.

"His memory is better and he can actually recite things. The progress it very positive to see... I can see more of the old dad coming out.”

The short term goal is for Danny to accomplish an unassisted but supervised transfer with his physiotherapist.

"Now that he can sort of walk, they are looking to get him more equipment so he can help mobilise himself and progress further,” Hope said.

She thanked the community for their support.

"He wouldn't be where he is without the generosity of the town when we were fundraising,” Hope said.

"We are lucky to live in a close-knit community where people actually care about what happens to other people in the town.”

For the first time in three years, Danny will spend this Christmas at home with his family in Laidley.

https://www.facebook.com/dannyschanceforamiracle/videos/2006198972964033/