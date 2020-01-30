Daniel King fatally shot in head by cops: Court

INKED-up gunman Daniel King was fatally shot in the head by NSW Police after he opened fire on officers in Sydney's west, a coroner's court has been told.

The 32-year-old had shot up the house of his ex-girlfriend, who claimed he wanted her to have an abortion, before he drove to Penrith police station and fired at officers with a shotgun on October 2 last year.

In a directions hearing on Thursday, solicitor assisting Kate Lockery told Lidcombe Coroners Court that an autopsy had revealed King died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso and limbs when police returned fire.

Daniel King

"An inquest into Mr King's death is considered mandatory as it appears (his) death occurred as a result of police operations," she said.

"The brief of evidence is currently being compiled and is due by March 19.

"(The lead police) investigator said all directly involved officers have been interviewed and provided statements."

One constable was seriously injured and had to undergo surgery to remove shotgun pellets from his skull after King's attack.

Ms Lockery told the court that an inquest into King's death could look into his mental health and if any drugs were in his system as well as the co-ordination of the police response and their use of force.

King seen on video in a stand off with officers outside Penrith Police Station. Picture: 7 News

She said authorities had been keeping on contact with King's mother to provide her with updates about the coronial investigation.

At his funeral two weeks after the shooting, childhood friend Izzy alluded to King's mental health and told mourners that it was not possible for his friends to "fight his battles for him".

"Daniel gave us a lot, but it was sometimes hard for him to receive in return," he said.

"I realise it was not possible for any of us to fight his battles for him.

"Don't blame yourselves or each other but think about what Daniel has taught you."

Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee adjourned the matter for a further directions hearing on April 29 before a date for the inquest is set.

"Although the matter is progressing, the brief hasn't been served yet," he said.