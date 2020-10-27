Menu
Storm alert for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology
News

Dangerous storms heading straight for Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
27th Oct 2020 1:28 PM
PARTS of the Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Toowoomba, South Burnett and Southern Downs are about to be impacted by storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert just before 1pm today.

They predict damaging winds, large hail stones and heavy rainfalls for the areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12:50pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, Bowenville and the area west of Toowoomba.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect the area west of Kingaroy, Pittsworth and Jondaryan by 1:20pm and Toowoomba, the area northwest of Toowoomba and the area south of Kingaroy by 1:50pm.

 

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:55pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Gatton Star

