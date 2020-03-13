Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

Drink and drug driving charges make up the majority of cases which appear before the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

DRIVING offences, usually involving alcohol and drugs, are among the most frequent cases to appear before the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

These dangerous drivers put not only their own lives on the line with their poor choices, but also pose a risk to everyone else on or near the road.

On January 13, Ivan Omrcen was located driving on Gatton-Helidon Road at Grantham, with meth being detected in his system following testing by police.

As he was on a probationary licence at the time, and had a history of similar offences, the Magistrate did not have a favourable view on the situation.

Omrcen was given a $450 fine and 3-month disqualification.

A conviction was recorded.

On January 20, Ashley Robert Lench was intercepted on Haslingden Road at Lockyer Waters with a blood-alcohol reading of .078, which is over the general alcohol limit.

Prior to being caught by police, Lench had downed a stubbie of beer at home, and two full-strength schooners at the Brisbane Valley Tavern before driving home.

His defence alleged that he felt no ill effects from the beers, and thought he would still be safely under the limit.

The defence also claimed Lench’s work as a contractor would suffer losses of up to $400 per day if his licence were disqualified.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and was issued with a 2 month disqualification and $600 fine.

The conviction was also recorded.

On the same day, Jamie John Lawrence was pulled over on Laidley-Plainland Road near Laidley, with testing confirming the presence of meth and cannabis in his system.

He was fined $350, and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was not recorded.

On February 20, Peter Thomas Lather was pulled over on Laidley-Plainland Road near Plainland, with subsequent breath tests confirming a blood-alcohol level of .127, over the middle limit.

Lather chose to represent himself, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said his licence was important to his work as an engineer, and that he was trying to keep his job going.

Magistrate Roger Stark was sympathetic to his circumstances, and increased the fine to reduce the disqualification time.

Lather was fined $1000, and his licence disqualified for 5 months.

“That’s a substantial reduction to what would otherwise be a length disqualification,” he said.

“There has to be a consequence for drink driving. That’s well known, and it has to be enforced.”

The conviction was recorded.