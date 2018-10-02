Cruel twist after family finds dog wounded, stabbed

Buk, the family dog that was stabbed in Dandenong. Picture: Victoria Police

Buk, the family dog that was stabbed in Dandenong. Picture: Victoria Police

A VICTORIAN family is in shock after an overnight attack left them with a dying dog and no means of getting help.

Residents of a home in Dandenong, 30km southeast of the Melbourne CBD, woke to a horror sight this morning.

In the backyard of their Fifth Avenue home about 7.15am the owners discovered the family dog - an 11-year-old Jack Russell cross Maltese named Buk - had been stabbed a number of times.

Police say the owners collecting the injured animal and bundled it into the back of the family car in order to transport it the local vet for help.

But they quickly realised they were the victims of a cruel twist. Police from the Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit say the family's car tyres had also been slashed, making it impossible to get help immediately.

The owners were forced to wait an agonising two hours before they could take the dog to the vet. Once there, Buk was put down.

Police are working to determine who was responsible and why the attack took place. They're pleading with the public for any information.

Police will hold a press conference at Dandenong Police Station at 2.45pm today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or would like to assist police in their investigation can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au