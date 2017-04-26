CONTEMPORARY TWIST: Dancers dancing the Marburg Modern Waltz for the first time at Marburg Dance Hall.

IN A celebration of traditional dancing with a modern twist, dancers from as far as Stanthorpe and Brisbane will collide at Glenore Grove for the first Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.

It's a night dedicated to dances named after towns of the Great South East where each of the fifteen towns involved will have a chance to perform their signature dance, and other town dancers can join in and learn too.

Representing the Lockyer Valley on the night's programme will be the Postman Ridge Two Step, the Glenore Grove Quick Step, the Grandchester Saunter and the Marburg Modern Waltz.

Toowoomba Choreographer Mr Les Andrews has created several new dance sequences for the event and has been teaching them at various locations, so dancers within that community can participate in Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.

Those dances include:

Glenore Grove Quick Step (2016)

Brisbane City Blues (2000)

Peak Crossing Cha Cha (2017)

Marburg Modern Waltz (2017)

Postman's Ridge Two Step (2016)

Highfield Swing (2015)

Oakey Waltz (2014)

The Marburg Modern Waltz was included on Marburg Dance Hall's dance programme for the first time at the beginning of the month - and will now become their signature dance.

Mr Andrews said about 95 eager dancers turned up early on the evening to learn the steps of his take on the Modern Waltz before the regular dance began.

"It was so much fun and everyone picked it up really easily,” Mr Andrews said.

"I wrote the Glenore Grove Quick Step for them because Glenore Grove didn't have a signature dance.

"Then I got asked to create a dance for Marburg, because they didn't have one either. It's great because Marburg dances have been going since 1914 and they still have a dance there every week.”

Over the years Mr Andrews has kept a catalogue of every social dance ever written.

"There's about 3700 that exist” he said.

"Each dance I've written is different, for example, the Marburg Modern Waltz is still a series of steps that make up a combination - but I pulled out sequence of steps from the Modern Waltz.”

The next lesson for the Marburg Modern Waltz is on Saturday, April 29, at Marburg Dance Hall. Glenore Grove dances are held on the first Saturday of the month at 7.30pm, and Marburg dances are held every Saturday night at 7.30pm.

Dancing the Town of the Great South East will be held at the Glenore Grove Dance Hall on September 30. For enquiries phone 0423 849 002.