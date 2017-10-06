Dancing the Towns a swingin' success

DANCERS from far and wide kicked up their heels at Glenore Grove for the first Dancing the Towns of the Great South East at the weekend.

It was a night dedicated to dances named after towns of the Great South East, where each of the 15 towns involved in the event performed their signature dance.

Representing the Lockyer Valley on the night's program was the Postman Ridge Two Step, the Glenore Grove Quick Step, the Grandchester Saunter and the Marburg Modern Waltz.

Organiser and MC George Frampton said 105 dancers filled the hall on Saturday evening.

"The dancers who took up the challenge to learn these specially choreographed town sequence dances came along and enjoyed a wonderful night,” Mr Frampton said.

"They became a part of dance history - a night dedicated to Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.”

Toowoomba choreographer Les Andrews created several new dance sequences and taught them at various locations in the region leading up to the event.

Those dances included:

Glenore Grove Quick Step (created 2016)

Brisbane City Blues (2000)

Peak Crossing Cha Cha (2017)

Marburg Modern Waltz (2017)

Postman's Ridge Two Step (2016)

Highfield Swing (2015)

Oakey Waltz (2014)

The Marburg Modern Waltz was included on Marburg Dance Hall's dance program for the first time back in April and has now become the town's signature dance.

Mr Frampton said the night was all about having a good time and keeping traditional social dancing alive.

"Social dancing is still so active in these rural areas and people can see just how entertaining social dancing is if they attend events like these,” he said.

The main raffle prize of the night was crafted by Dancing the Towns choreographer MrAndrews.

The raffle was drawn by Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss, who presented the clock to the proud winner John Friswell of Glenore Grove.

"The clock is a real work of art and a timekeeping memento of our special night,” MrFrampton said.

"And our band for the night, White Heather's music, added another great dimension to our theme for the event.”