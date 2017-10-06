33°
News

Dancing the Towns a swingin' success

GREAT NIGHT: John Friswell, Ian Rickuss MP, Di Smith and Les Andrews enjoy the event.
GREAT NIGHT: John Friswell, Ian Rickuss MP, Di Smith and Les Andrews enjoy the event. CONRIBUTED

DANCERS from far and wide kicked up their heels at Glenore Grove for the first Dancing the Towns of the Great South East at the weekend.

It was a night dedicated to dances named after towns of the Great South East, where each of the 15 towns involved in the event performed their signature dance.

Representing the Lockyer Valley on the night's program was the Postman Ridge Two Step, the Glenore Grove Quick Step, the Grandchester Saunter and the Marburg Modern Waltz.

Organiser and MC George Frampton said 105 dancers filled the hall on Saturday evening.

"The dancers who took up the challenge to learn these specially choreographed town sequence dances came along and enjoyed a wonderful night,” Mr Frampton said.

"They became a part of dance history - a night dedicated to Dancing the Towns of the Great South East.”

Toowoomba choreographer Les Andrews created several new dance sequences and taught them at various locations in the region leading up to the event.

Those dances included:

  • Glenore Grove Quick Step (created 2016)
  • Brisbane City Blues (2000)
  • Peak Crossing Cha Cha (2017)
  • Marburg Modern Waltz (2017)
  • Postman's Ridge Two Step (2016)
  • Highfield Swing (2015)
  • Oakey Waltz (2014)

The Marburg Modern Waltz was included on Marburg Dance Hall's dance program for the first time back in April and has now become the town's signature dance.

Mr Frampton said the night was all about having a good time and keeping traditional social dancing alive.

"Social dancing is still so active in these rural areas and people can see just how entertaining social dancing is if they attend events like these,” he said.

The main raffle prize of the night was crafted by Dancing the Towns choreographer MrAndrews.

The raffle was drawn by Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss, who presented the clock to the proud winner John Friswell of Glenore Grove.

"The clock is a real work of art and a timekeeping memento of our special night,” MrFrampton said.

"And our band for the night, White Heather's music, added another great dimension to our theme for the event.”

Topics:  dance dancing the towns of the great south east glenore grove dance hall lockyer valley

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Helping to stop crime in the Lockyer for 25 years

Helping to stop crime in the Lockyer for 25 years

Gatton local Greg Steffens utilises experience and skill.

Teenagers honoured with prestigious award

YOUTH IN ACTION: Yaz Bock of Laidley High School and Amelia Webster of Lockyer District High School were rewarded for pursuing their community passions.

The pair are well-known for helping out in their communities.

New teams bring strong competition to regional cricket

IN FORM: Last season's finalists Gatton Fordsdale and Forest Hill carry a strong reputation into the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Newcomers Glenore Grove and Helidon are two teams to watch.

A piece of Somerset's history celebrated

HISTORIC: Christopher McConnel, Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey AC and Somerset Graeme Lehmann unveil the plaque.

A special celebration was held at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery.

Local Partners