Dancing for the rain our farmers desperately need

WALTZING FOR RAIN: Marelle Bellingham and Les Andrews practice for the Glenore Grove Dance Hall's Rain Dance on Saturday. Dominic Elsome

GLENORE Grove Dance Hall will this Saturday be hoping to bring about some rain, when they host a dance in aid of the drought appeal.

During the night attendees will be performing a rain-dance in hopes of bringing some much-needed precipitation to our dry lands.

Glenore Grove Hall Committee vice-president George Frampton said the dance had been written just for this event.

"Les Andrews has written a dance, and he's called it a 'Rain-dance Rumba'... which reflects the type of rain all our farmers would like to see - slow, steady and continuous,” Mr Frampton explained.

He encouraged everyone to get involved even if they'd never danced before, with attendees invited to come early for a lesson on the Rain-dance Rumba taking place at 6.30pm before the main dance kicks off.

"Who knows - the magic of doing something different might happen to bring some rain,” he said.

Even if the rain dance doesn't work, the committee will still be helping our farmers - with all proceeds going to the Western Queensland Drought Appeal.

A supper is included in the $10 door fee and a raffle will also be run.

Mr Frampton said it would be an enjoyable night for all to get involved in.

"Even if you can't dance - I'm sure you can get $10 worth out of a good supper, good music and good company,” he said.

Contact the Glenore Grove Dance Hall on 3201 8700.