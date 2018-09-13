Dancing for the rain our farmers desperately need
GLENORE Grove Dance Hall will this Saturday be hoping to bring about some rain, when they host a dance in aid of the drought appeal.
During the night attendees will be performing a rain-dance in hopes of bringing some much-needed precipitation to our dry lands.
Glenore Grove Hall Committee vice-president George Frampton said the dance had been written just for this event.
"Les Andrews has written a dance, and he's called it a 'Rain-dance Rumba'... which reflects the type of rain all our farmers would like to see - slow, steady and continuous,” Mr Frampton explained.
He encouraged everyone to get involved even if they'd never danced before, with attendees invited to come early for a lesson on the Rain-dance Rumba taking place at 6.30pm before the main dance kicks off.
"Who knows - the magic of doing something different might happen to bring some rain,” he said.
Even if the rain dance doesn't work, the committee will still be helping our farmers - with all proceeds going to the Western Queensland Drought Appeal.
A supper is included in the $10 door fee and a raffle will also be run.
Mr Frampton said it would be an enjoyable night for all to get involved in.
"Even if you can't dance - I'm sure you can get $10 worth out of a good supper, good music and good company,” he said.
Contact the Glenore Grove Dance Hall on 3201 8700.