Dancers to strut their stuff at Disneyland

A CONTINGENT of local dancers is putting in the hard yards and counting the days until they have a chance to perform down the main street of Disneyland at the end of the year.

A total of 36 performers from both Dance Force Gatton and Toowoomba are busy preparing to travel to Hong Kong in December.

A day after arrival, they will be front and centre as they dance as pre-parade entertainment at the famous theme park before three other performances at other locations around the territory.

Dance Force principal Sarah Hoyling said the students, aged from six to 17, had been working hard to perfect their routines.

"They've all got Disneyland counters on their phone until we fly out,” Ms Hoyling said.

"Everyone is very excited.

"It's been a very busy time but it is definitely worth it when we get over there.”

They need to go through a stringent review process to gain approval from Disney to perform at the park, with routines filmed and sent across for approval.

Everything has to be cleared, right down to the socks and shoes on dancers' feet,” Ms Hoyling said.

"The biggest thing to take away for the kids is the opportunity that dance can bring.

"The staff at Disneyland chat with the kids about maybe one day working as one of their characters. They get lots of workshops and classes over there and feedback from people that are working in the industry.”

It will be the fourth time Rebecca O'Brien, 17, has gone with Dance Force to a Disneyland park after two previous trips to California and another to Hong Kong.

"You get to interact with the audience and it's pretty great,” she said.

"You literally have the parade right behind you so it's really exciting.

"I didn't really know how much dancing there was in Disney but there really is. Now I've been to a couple of Disney auditions, I'm like 'yeah I really want to go there'.

"The experience has really opened my eyes to everything out there.”

The teenager has been dancing for 14 years and sees her future in the industry.

Six-year-old Indianna Waters, who herself has already been dancing for three years, is most excited about meeting the Disney princesses.