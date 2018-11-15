Dancers earn reward for passion to their craft

WHEN their schedules begin to pile up during the middle of the year with dance rehearsals, schoolwork and other commitments, it can become a pretty hectic time for three young local dancers.

Some days they spend every morning, afternoon and even lunch break perfecting their craft in the studio - but they wouldn't change it for the world.

Dance is their passion and all three see their futures in the industry.

For their commitment and hard work, Lockyer District High School students Rebecca O'Brien, Baylee Thrupp and Danielle Burns have each secured a prestigious Empire Theatre Youth Bursary.

Senior student Rebecca was awarded her third bursary and will attend Expressions Contemporary Dance Company for its winter intensive course in 2019.

The teenager has been dancing since the age of three and when she leaves school wants to continue wowing crowds, whether that be on cruise ships or at Disneyland or Universal Studios.

"We do work hard for what we do, we do train a lot,” she said.

"I wouldn't have it any other way. There's a whole different world out there for (dance) and I just really love it.”

Year 9 student Baylee won a scholarship to attend Brent Street Studios in Sydney during the Christmas holidays and wants to become a dance teacher.

"I really like performing for people, making them smile when they watch,” she said. "It's really special.”

Danielle will spend a week at Conroy Dance Centre during the summer break and also wishes to become a dance teacher.

"I think Brent Street will be able to help me with new styles that I can bring back,” she said.

The school's dance teacher, Linsey Groves, said most people didn't understand how hard the trio worked to achieve their goals.

"They might be really bright, bubbly girls that have a great time but they have a great work ethic,” Ms Groves said.

"They work harder than anyone I know. It's giving them recognition for all the hard work they put in.”