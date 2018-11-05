Dance teacher wants to pass on the magic

DANCE Force Gatton principal Sarah Hoyling has watched some of her students grow from tiny tots into accomplished dancers.

Mrs Hoyling started dancing locally as a seven-year-old and wanted to play her part in passing on the magic of dance.

She started the studio in town 14 years ago before taking over another in Toowoomba in 2016 and converting it to the Dance Force brand.

There are now about 130 students, some as young as two, who perfect their craft at the Gatton studio, which offers ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and acrobatics.

The business was named winner of the Health Fitness and Wellbeing Services award at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

"We're always trying to better ourselves,” Mrs Hoyling said.

"(Dance) is such a lovely way to express things. When you dance it comes from inside. It's a beautiful art form.

"Even though visually you're moving arms and legs and all the rest of it, it's coming from your core and how you're feeling.”

Dance Force has taken three trips to Disneyland to give students the experience of performing in the spotlight overseas.

It will take 36 performers to the Hong Kong park at the start of December.

A tour while she was dancing with a Brisbane studio opened Mrs Hoyling's eyes to possibilities and she wanted to pass that onto her current crop of students.

"There is just a thousand different opportunities that this industry can (offer),” she said.

"It's a lot of work to get them there but it's definitely worth it. They get to go backstage of Disneyland and take classes over there. It just shows them that dancing can be so much more than just an activity.”

She has plenty of ideas to grow the business in the near future but is determined to ensuring that every person that comes through her doors is given the best grounding in dance.

Some of her students have been with her for over ten years.

"I barely even have to talk and they know what I'm going to say,” she laughed.

"I've watched them grow since they were tiny. It's a nice relationship you get to build with them.”