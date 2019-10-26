Dance instructor inspires youth to pursue goals

DANCE, DANCE, DANCE: Employee of the Year — Service winner Georgia Kelly at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards with MC Mary Coustas and mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Dominic Elsome

DANCE teacher and winner of this year’s Employee of the Year award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Georgia Kelly, believes the benefits of dance go beyond the bounds of the studio walls and out into the wider world.

“Because of the bigger picture, dancing doesn’t have to be just about dance classes. You can make a difference beyond the studio,” she said.

Ms Kelly, who teaches ballet, tap, jazz and acrobatics with Dance Force six days a week, said it had been “really humbling” to have been nominated for the recent award.

Dance Force, with studios in Gatton and Toowoomba and classes for 320 students aged from two to 18, choreograph performances each year to raise money with the Christmas Wish fundraiser.

“Last year we raised $7500 and this year we’re looking to crack $10,000.”

Ms Kelly, who has been involved with the initiative since 2001, said Dance Force has taken part since 2016 and money raised was donated to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation.

“The performance is about giving back. It’s not competitive — it’s a performance for performance’s sake and it’s about the dancers also understanding that their work can improve local health care.”

She said that as well as being an on-stage display, a dance show allowed performers to generate a collaboration of “joy” with their audience.

“It is about creating joy and knowing you and your audience can create that happiness together.”

Ms Kelly said for her, teaching dance had been a natural step — she had first started lessons with Dance Force as a 15-year-old student, travelling from Toowoomba to Gatton each week for classes.

Now, she enjoys watching as the children she taught progress, and their confidence and skills develop.

“You can see their passion for dancing the second they walk in the door.”

Ms Kelly said the “passion” for dance was contagious and created a sense of camaraderie among dancers, their audience and the community — especially when performances were designed and practised for “a greater benefit” such as through fundraising.

“It’s a feeling of community and having the same passion for that same cause. The Lockyer Valley region is a wonderful community.”

She said plans during the next year for Dance Force included focusing on business growth and targeting areas such digital marking and expansion of numbers.

“We want to make sure we’re at the forefront of the industry in our region.”