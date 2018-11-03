Dana has quiet meeting with Floyd about UFC switch

Floyd Mayweather watches an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on October 17 in Los Angeles. Picture: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

DANA White held talks with Floyd Mayweather's team this week to discuss the possibility of the star joining the UFC.

Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov both want a showdown fight but whether it would be in under MMA or boxing rules remains unclear, The Sun reports.

But speaking to ESPN, White said he did not expect the fight to take place in the UFC.

The UFC president said: "I actually had a meeting yesterday (October 31) in Los Angeles about this.

"I don't want to say anything that makes it sound like, 'Oh wow, this could happen.' But we had talks yesterday.

"I don't think it's going to happen. I don't think the fight would happen in the UFC, but they didn't say no."

White and Khabib have both offered Mayweather a fight under MMA rules in the UFC but Mayweather is convinced the lightweight champion should switch across to boxing like Conor McGregor did.

But with one crossover fight already taking place in the ring, White would like Mayweather to step into the Octagon.

He added: "We went over there, we boxed him. If he wants to do it again, he has to come to the UFC.

"I don't think it's realistic at all, but I didn't think the (McGregor) boxing match was either. So, we'll see.

"There's a reason Floyd Mayweather wants to fight my guys: there's big money there for him. Obviously, there's big money there for us, but I'm not into making those kind of fights.

"If Floyd wants to come over here - he says he's been wrestling and doing this or that - if he wants to come over and fight in the UFC, he's more than welcome."

Khabib, who called Mayweather out after beating McGregor last month, offered the American superstar a compromise: a double-fight deal with one under boxing rules and the other under MMA.

He reckons this would be the best option to keep fans happy.

Khabib knows who he wants next.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.