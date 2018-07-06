Dan from My Kitchen Rules doesn't look like this anymore

Dan Mulheron doesn't look like this anymore after undergoing weightloss surgery.

IT'S a total transformation.

Dan Mulheron, winner of reality cooking show My Kitchen Rules alongside his beautiful wife, Steph, has shared his weightloss triumph on the couple's Facebook page.

The Hervey Bay couple opened their cafe, Eat at Dan and Steph's, after winning the series in 2013.

Since then, after undergoing IVF treatment, they have welcomed their daughter Emmy.

And now the two will continue to inspire others, with Dan telling of how he underwent surgery to kick the kilos.

"I have lost a heap of weight and loving it," Dan shared in the post to the couples 96,000 followers.

"I got to a point in Christmas last year where I hit an all time low with a few things and decided I needed to change for so many reasons.

"I'm not going to lie about it, I had weightloss surgery.

"Some say it's the easy way out but I'm going to say haters going to hate and it's those guys that get me out of bed in the morning."



Dan said he was proud of his decision and wishes he'd done it sooner.

"Anyone who has been through it or knows someone close who has been through it knows it's not smooth sailing but bloody hard work," he wrote.

He said it was well worth it if you stick to your guns and follow the guidelines set by the surgeon.

"My outlook is now so much brighter and longer and Steph and Emmy have their Danny back."