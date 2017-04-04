Dams full, grass growing, that's one happy farmer

LOOKING GOOD: Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie.

IT'S amazing what decent rainfall can do.

Not only does it put water back into creeks and dams, but it also lifts the spirits for our local primary producers.

Just two weeks ago, Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott pumped the remaining water from his dam to water his cattle.

His bore was working overtime and he was feeding his stock hay due to a lack of grass.

But when ex-tropical cyclone Debbie passed over, dumping 95mm of rain on Mr Scott's farm, the grass grew and the dams filled up.

"In February I was getting a bit worried, if it didn't rain, how I was going to get through the winter,” Mr Scott said.

"We were feeding hay from December to February.”

But with eight inches for March, Mr Scott believes he's got enough feed to last 18 months, and enough water for up to two years.

"This will get me right through the year, I'm hoping I can get some round bales out of it too,” he said.

"The first lot of rain the grass didn't respond at all, but after the last rainfall it started to grow and I've never seen grass grow so quickly.

"It's beautiful feed.”

Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie. Ali Kuchel

Having walked amongst dairy cattle when he was a boy, Mr Scott has grown up with cattle all his life, just like his father and grandfather.

His farm, which he calls home, was originally settled in 1895 by his grandfather.

"It was all scrub country, he felled it, burnt it and worked it with two horses, a plough and an axe.”

A man of the land, the rain couldn't keep Mr Scott inside last week as he often ventured out to check on his cattle.

"I went outside a lot of the time, I had to make sure everything was alright,” Mr Scott said.

"I got soaking wet two or three times, I got caught out when it rained heavy.”

Much of the region was inundated with rainfall thanks to Cyclone Debbie, bringing much-needed rainfall to primary producers.

Rainfall totals varied across the region, but it was enough to start to fill up the dams.

"It's just a change in the weather, having the grass and the water here now makes you feel really good,” Mr Scott said.

"Some of the dams are full, some are half full, but that's enough water for nearly two years at least.

"... And with the cattle prices being so good, if they hold up, everyone would be happy.”