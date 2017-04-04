25°
News

Dams full, grass growing, that's one happy farmer

Ali Kuchel
| 4th Apr 2017 11:16 AM
LOOKING GOOD: Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie.
LOOKING GOOD: Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S amazing what decent rainfall can do.

Not only does it put water back into creeks and dams, but it also lifts the spirits for our local primary producers.

Just two weeks ago, Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott pumped the remaining water from his dam to water his cattle.

His bore was working overtime and he was feeding his stock hay due to a lack of grass.

But when ex-tropical cyclone Debbie passed over, dumping 95mm of rain on Mr Scott's farm, the grass grew and the dams filled up.

"In February I was getting a bit worried, if it didn't rain, how I was going to get through the winter,” Mr Scott said.

"We were feeding hay from December to February.”

But with eight inches for March, Mr Scott believes he's got enough feed to last 18 months, and enough water for up to two years.

"This will get me right through the year, I'm hoping I can get some round bales out of it too,” he said.

"The first lot of rain the grass didn't respond at all, but after the last rainfall it started to grow and I've never seen grass grow so quickly.

"It's beautiful feed.”

Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie.
Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie. Ali Kuchel

Having walked amongst dairy cattle when he was a boy, Mr Scott has grown up with cattle all his life, just like his father and grandfather.

His farm, which he calls home, was originally settled in 1895 by his grandfather.

"It was all scrub country, he felled it, burnt it and worked it with two horses, a plough and an axe.”

A man of the land, the rain couldn't keep Mr Scott inside last week as he often ventured out to check on his cattle.

"I went outside a lot of the time, I had to make sure everything was alright,” Mr Scott said.

"I got soaking wet two or three times, I got caught out when it rained heavy.”

Much of the region was inundated with rainfall thanks to Cyclone Debbie, bringing much-needed rainfall to primary producers.

Rainfall totals varied across the region, but it was enough to start to fill up the dams.

"It's just a change in the weather, having the grass and the water here now makes you feel really good,” Mr Scott said.

"Some of the dams are full, some are half full, but that's enough water for nearly two years at least.

"... And with the cattle prices being so good, if they hold up, everyone would be happy.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  cattle ex tc debbie farming grantham scrub livestock lockyer valley primary producer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

LOCAL flooding knowledge from numerous farmers proved a key resource for emergency services during the tropical low of ex cyclone Debbie.

Fears of Lockyer Valley rehab centre unwarranted

MISCONCEPTION: Grace Homestead will not welcome drug or alcohol addicted women but mothers who want "further assistance to live life normally”.

Southland Missions wants to reassure members of the community.

Gatton Hawks go down in thriller to Valleys

HIT-UP: The Gatton Hawks Under 18s fell to a 28-16 loss to the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters on the weekend.

The Gatton Hawks were defeated by the Valleys Roosters 36-34.

Popular open day is back with family fun

STOCKING UP: Ashley Cooper and Doris Cottone are preparing for Cottone's Discount Feed Shed open day.

Holiday fun for the whole family

Local Partners

Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

LOCAL flooding knowledge from numerous farmers proved a key resource for emergency services during the tropical low of ex cyclone Debbie.

Dams full, grass growing, that's one happy farmer

LOOKING GOOD: Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie.

IT'S amazing what decent rainfall can do.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

‘We’re all too scared to say it’

AS CLAIMS of editing and extreme conditions hit MAFS, contestants and family members are concerned about the true impact

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Flawless location- Impeccable renovation- Exclusively Newtown!

17 Wallace Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Featuring a stunning combination of classic colonial charm and contemporary chic, this immaculately renovated home offers an impressive array of quality design...

&#39;Girra Lodge&#39; City Acreage with Development Potential

93 Carrington Road, Torrington 4350

House 4 3 5 Interest Above...

This large regal homestead of approximately 50 squares underroof, together with a big combined Shed, including workshop and storage areas, stables, a bore, town...

Developer Discounts Brand New!

1/10 Spieker Street, Mount Lofty 4350

Villa 3 2 2 Interest from...

Amazing city views, amazing Villa's! These have been priced reduced and get in quick to take advantage of this. Perfect if you are downsizing or looking for low...

Adorable cottage ready for you to call home!

19 Park Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 3 Buyer Interest...

This beautifully renovated timber cottage retains its period charm whilst being transformed into a contemporary, light-filled home. It's ready and welcome for you...

Sought after Privacy and Location

Unit 6/2 Garde Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $339,000

For those looking for location, privacy and convenience this home defines modern living in Centenary Heights. Located in a secure and small gated complex, this...

Prestige precinct - Exceptional family living - Excellent four car accommodation

3 Spring Garden Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 4 Buyer Interest...

Situated in a quiet enclave, this significant residence is set upon a corner allotment of 992m2 and delivers a stunning street presentation. Five spacious...

Gorgeous half-acre block - walking distance to shops and school!

5 Reis Road, Highfields 4352

House 3 1 4 $419,000

This well-presented low-maintenance brick and tile home has great street appeal and would make a delightful home for young families or couples looking to downsize.

Owners Instructions - We Are Selling!!

8 Abif Street, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 5 2 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Situated in a sought after neighbourhood, this tidy, charming and much loved home is ideal for a blended/extended family. A multitude of entertainment areas for...

Looking for Red Hot Value that ticks all the boxes?

19 Bottlebrush Court, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Just move in and enjoy your family size home with freshly painted interiors and new carpets in all the bedrooms. Whether upsizing or downsizing or looking for...

It&#39;s all about 2 things Location and Quality

13 Elizabeth Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located to the Toowoomba Base Hospital and our ever expanding CBD, 13 Elizabeth Street is positioned to take advantage of the flourishing short stay...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!