Cook backs Cody Walker over national anthem stance

Damien Cook and Cody Walker, a great combination for the Rabbitohs and possibly the Blues.

DAMIEN Cook has backed South Sydney and NSW teammate Cody Walker on his stance not to sing the national anthem at State of Origin.

Explaining his decision, Walker had told Fairfax Media that "it's just how me and my family have grown up and how I feel", before going on to stress that it was just his opinion.

Origin I won't be the first time Walker hasn't publicly sung the anthem - he opted not to at the All Stars clash back in February.

"I'm pretty proud of Cody for the way he's stood up for his own beliefs," Cook told NRL 360 on Fox League.

"He's pointed out it's an individual opinion.

"He doesn't speak for anyone else but him and his family and if he doesn't want to sing it, I fully respect his decision.

"I'm pretty proud that he's standing up for what he believes in."

