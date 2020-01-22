Menu
DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

22nd Jan 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of damaging winds as severe thunderstorms form in the Darling Downs.

Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, Pittsworth, Ellangowan, Felton and Oakey at 5.15pm.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Bowenville and the area west of Toowoomba by 5.45 pm and the area northwest of Warwick, the area northwest of Toowoomba, Allora and Clifton by 6.15 pm.

Damaging winds are likely.

Sever storms have been detected in the Darling downs
A 98km/h wind gust was recorded at Oakey at 5.10pm.

An 87km/h wind gust was recorded at Dalby at 4.46pm.

