Damaging winds and large hail on the way

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the coming hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter and be aware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The bureau will issue the next warning by 6:30pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or by calling 1300 659 219.