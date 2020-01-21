Damaging storms possible for Lockyer, Somerset today

BATTEN DOWN: Storms could develop in the region today, with the potential to bring large hail stones and strong winds.

SEVERE storms could develop across the region today, with the potential to bring large hail stones and strong winds.

Some parts of the Lockyer Valley experienced more than 100mm of rain at the weekend, and while we aren't expecting that much today, there's still a chance of some falls.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said there was a possibility of showers and storms in the area through today and tomorrow.

"We're going for a possibility (of storms) for now, so we're not saying that it's likely, just that it's possible in the area," Ms Hoff said.

SEQLD EARLY WARNING POTENTIAL: South East Coast, Wide Bay & Burnett "LOADED WEATHER BOMB". Weather ballon data this... Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Monday, 20 January 2020

Early this morning, parts of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset experienced a small storm move through.

In Gatton 15.6mm of rain from the cell.

Despite the rain potential, temperatures are forecast to reach 37C for Wednesday to Friday, before cooling off on the weekend.

The upper trough which brought the heavy rain on the weekend has moved off the coast, with the region's weather being dominated by a surface trough further inland.

"The elevated chance of showers and storms we have at the moment in due to a surface trough which is lying through central Queensland," Ms Hoff said.

"The trough will be hanging around today and then gradually tracking towards the West."

As the trough moves further inland, it will take moisture with it, meaning the chance of showers for the Lockyer will decrease further into the week.