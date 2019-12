COMBINED dam levels across the southeast have dropped a further 0.3 per cent since December 20, bringing the overall current drinking water supply to 56.4 per cent.

Wivenhoe Dam has fallen to 44.1 per cent, while North Pine to 57.8 per cent and Somerset to 64.8 per cent.

With the overall storage capacity at below 60 per cent, Seqwater has urged all residents to make efforts to save water.