TOP QUALITY: Clarendon dairy farmer Errol Gerber said it was a team effort that produced the farm’s top quality milk. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
News

Dairy farm the cream of the crop for milk quality

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

A TEAM effort has earned a Lockyer Valley farm industry recognition for it’s work.

Gerber Farms Dairy is the cream of the drop when it comes to quality dairy.

The Clarendon based dairy farm was recognised last week by supply company Dairy Farmers Milk Co-op for their quality product, and awarded the Exceptional Quality Award.

Owner Errol Gerber said the award had come as a shock.

The dairy’s milk was measured against a number of parameters, and in all of them Gerber Farms exceeded.

“We achieved the top level quality over the whole twelve months,” Mr Gerber said.

The operation runs about 150 cows, with both Holsteins and Brown Swiss making up the herd.

Mr Gerber said the quality of the milk was due to the team effort from everyone at the farm.

“We’re a bit anal about it to a degree,” he said.

“It’s only due to the good work of our staff, our permanent milkers and our casual milkers that we’re able to achieve that.”

While the award had been a positive for the Clarendon farmer, the dairy industry as a whole was still in serious trouble.

Recent price rises on certain milk products has had limited impact for farmers.

“The prices overall … it’s still not at a sustainable level,” he said.

Gatton Star

