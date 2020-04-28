Daily training on the table to beat COVID-19 boredom

NO REST: Gatton table tennis player Barry Driver is busy practising at home, after the Gatton Table Tennis Club shut its doors during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Dominic Elsome

BARRY driver takes his table tennis seriously.

The Gatton retiree has played the sport since his youth and competed in state and national competitions in recent years.

And despite being cooped up at home during the lockdown, Driver isn’t slowing down with his training.

“At the moment (I’m training) on a daily basis … because there’s stuff all else to do,” Driver said.

The 81-year-old practises with a ball-launching robot, allowing him to train to handle different serving techniques.

He had been busy preparing for the Queensland veterans championships in two months’ time, but it looks unlikely the competition will go ahead.

But while Driver isn’t worried about being out of practice when the lockdown ends – he’s missing his weekly games.

The keen competitor regularly attends the Gatton and Toowoomba Table Tennis Clubs, and said he’s missed the friendly rivalries at the associations.

“You miss the companionship of the other guys … because we’re all friends. It’s good to have time with people,” he said.

Gatton Table Tennis Club treasurer Tanya Hooper said after a strong start to the year with new members, it had been tough to close down the club during the lockdown.

“It is a bit tough. I think probably it’s for the best for the moment and hopefully we’ll be able to reopen soon,” Hooper said.

“We had good numbers this year, so it was very disappointing to shut up shop.”

But while club matches weren’t happening anymore, Hooper said the sport was a perfect one for families, both young and old, to take up during the lockdown.

“It’s an easy sport to play at home and it would be great to see more people come back,” she said.

Barry Driver also encouraged the community to consider getting into the game – not just to beat the boredom of social isolation, but also for the health benefits.

“Give it a go … it’s good exercise and when you’re playing table tennis, nobody tackles you and belts you into the ground,” he said.

“I’d certainly recommend if anyone is sick and tired of sitting at home and reading books or watching TV – buy a table tennis table and get some exercise.”