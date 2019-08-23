Daffodil day blooms one flower shop into yellow

Rianna Krenske is selling daffodils today and donating all proceeds to the Cancer Council in support of Daffodil Day.

Rianna Krenske is selling daffodils today and donating all proceeds to the Cancer Council in support of Daffodil Day. Ebony Graveur

THIS Daffodil Day, Gatton Florist is abloom with yellow as bunches of daffodils spring from crevices about the room.

Normally open from 9am, the Railway Street shop is opening half an hour early today to give shoppers a chance to pick up daffodils on their way to work.

Gatton Florist owner Rianna Krenske made a point of supporting the cause every year by stocking bunches of the golden blossoms and donating all profits to the Cancer Council.

"There have been a few people in my life who have been touched with cancer and have beat it but my aunty passed away,” Ms Krenske said.

"Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer so it's just my way of helping out a little bit.”

Run by the Cancer Council, Daffodil Day is an annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research.

Ms Krenske said the store sold out of daffodils last year and she had prepared for big sales this year by stocking up on extra.

"Last year we sold out by 9am so I bought a whole extra box this year,” she said.

Bunches of daffodils are $6 a bunch and Daffodil Day pins are $5.