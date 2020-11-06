Dad’s ‘trashy’ tattoo savagely roasted

A dad who had an unusual inking to celebrate his six kids has had the design ridiculed online – with some branding it “gross” and “trashy”.

Warning: If you're eating your lunch, you may want to come back later

Most parents who opt for a tattoo of their children usually go for something like their date of birth, or even a portrait of their faces.

But one dad has gone for a slightly different approach - he got the faeces of his six kids inked on his leg.

He proudly shared snaps of the unusual design to Facebook, which has since been ridiculed after it was later posted on Reddit.

Each of the poo tattoos is accompanied by a child's name and for added effect several flies are shown buzzing around the logs.

"I got my little turds tatted on the back of my leg … I love every stinking one of them." he captioned the post.

A dad has been ridiculed over tattoos of his six kids’ poo which covers the back of his entire left leg. Picture: Reddit/cowboy_hog

However, Reddit users were not so fond of it, branding the inking as the "worst they'd ever seen".

"Just ruined your whole leg," one person wrote.

"This is the trashiest thing I've seen," added another, while a third joked, "I thought I had seen it all!"

The man even got bits of food to be included in one of the tattoos.

"Extra points for the realism of sweetcorn in the sh*t. Minus points for being f***ing gross," one person commented.

The dad shared a photo of it to Facebook but it was later posted to Reddit where people left comments describing it as ‘trashy’. Picture: Reddit/cowboy_hog

Others said there were better ways to commemorate your children. Picture: Reddit/cowboy_hog

"I wish my name wasn't on this person's leg … I hate that I see my name next to a turd tattoo," one person also wrote.

But not everyone was opposed to his unusual design.

"That has to be the most original tattoo I've ever seen - awesome, awesome, awesome," a Reddit user said.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago another man went viral sharing a photo of the "crazy" ink optical illusion he created for this friend.

Last month, a tattoo artist shared a photo of the optical illusion work he did for his friend, which makes it looks like there is a massive hole in his head. Picture: Jam Press

The photo, originally posted to Instagram by Utah tattoo artist Matt Pehrson, clocked up more than 65,000 comments from people praising the work.

"Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today," Mr Pehrson captioned the photo. "We have a lot left to finish on his dome. What do you all think of a piece like this?"

The tattoo makes it looks like there is a massive hole in man's head.

"That is awesome as f**k but it gives me a headache if I look at it for long," one person wrote, while another added: "It actually makes me nauseous looking at it."

Originally published as Dad's 'trashy' tattoo savagely roasted