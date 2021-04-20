Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
News

Dad’s shocking pic of his baby

by Rebecca Le May
20th Apr 2021 5:39 AM

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook
Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook

Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday.

His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate imposed a $1500 fine plus $130.50 in court costs.

Originally published as Dad's shocking pic of his baby

More Stories

baby father photos police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wagners’ $175m project precinct on verge of collapse

        Premium Content Wagners’ $175m project precinct on verge of collapse

        News A massive sport and entertainment precinct proposed by Toowoomba billionaires is on ice after the Morrison Government declined to provide $40m in funding.

        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Proposal for pharmacists to join COVID-19 jab rollout sooner

        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals

        Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Premium Content Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Health Delays expected for non-urgent elective surgery in Qld