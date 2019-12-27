Dad’s moving tribute: ‘I will never get over you’

Dad of slain teenager Jack Beasley has revealed a permanent tribute to his child, coupled with a moving message describing his son as “charismatic character'.

THE father of slain Gold Coast teenager Jack Beasley will wear a permanent reminder of his beloved boy, with a special tattoo on his arm.

Jack, 17, was allegedly stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise on December 13 in a horrific pre-Christmas tragedy.

The popular teen was farewelled at an emotional funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ earlier this week, attended by more than 1000 mourners.

The tattoo Jack's dad Brett had inked in his son's memory. Picture: Facebook

Jack's dad Brett has taken to Facebook to show a photo of the tattoo he had inked on his forearm in his son's honour.

"Jacko RIP 02.04.02-13.12.19'," the large tattoo reads.

Beneath the photo, Mr Beasley posted a heartbreaking message to his boy.

"F..k I'm gunna miss you mate Jack - I will never get over you … love you son I'll see you up there (in heaven) mate we'll have a cold beer together … Dad xxxx".

Jack’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at the funeral. Picture: AAP/Richard Gosling

Mr Beasley also publicly thanked Helensvale tattoo parlour Phresh Ink for their 'kind generosity and absolutely awesome tattoo' and urged Jack's mates to contact the business if they also wanted a tattoo in his memory.

Jack Beasley (right) with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

Mr Beasley described Jack as a "charismatic character, full of spunk and attitude (and) with a big heart".

Four youths and an 18-year-old from the Logan area have been arrested and charged with the teen's murder and will face court again in the New Year.