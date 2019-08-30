Dads dive into golf for early Fathers' Day celebration

Twins Hannah and Eliza take to the green with their dad Adam.

Twins Hannah and Eliza take to the green with their dad Adam. Ebony Graveur

FATHERS' Day came early for dads (and granddads) of Ma Ma Creek State School and Mt Whitestone State School students.

On Friday, the two schools came together to play a three-hold course at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Course.

Twins Hannah and Eliza Sutton, both attending Year 2 at Mt Whitestone State School, brought along their dad, Adam.

Though the trio admitted they weren't pro-golfers, they were ready to give the game their all.

Mr Sutton said he had not played golf since he was about the same age as his daughters were now.

With their schoolmates, the girls participated in a set of four lessons with a professional golf coach in the lead-up to Friday.

"They might teach me a thing or three,” Mr Sutton said.

Mt Whitestone Principal Leticia de Mey said she was thrilled with the turnout, especially considering the size of the schools.