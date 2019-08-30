Menu
Login
Twins Hannah and Eliza take to the green with their dad Adam.
Twins Hannah and Eliza take to the green with their dad Adam. Ebony Graveur
News

Dads dive into golf for early Fathers' Day celebration

Ebony Graveur
by
30th Aug 2019 3:14 PM

FATHERS' Day came early for dads (and granddads) of Ma Ma Creek State School and Mt Whitestone State School students.

On Friday, the two schools came together to play a three-hold course at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Course.

Twins Hannah and Eliza Sutton, both attending Year 2 at Mt Whitestone State School, brought along their dad, Adam.

Though the trio admitted they weren't pro-golfers, they were ready to give the game their all.

Mr Sutton said he had not played golf since he was about the same age as his daughters were now.

With their schoolmates, the girls participated in a set of four lessons with a professional golf coach in the lead-up to Friday.

"They might teach me a thing or three,” Mr Sutton said.

Mt Whitestone Principal Leticia de Mey said she was thrilled with the turnout, especially considering the size of the schools.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dads fathers day gatton jubilee golf course golf
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Soccer clubs ready for battle of the Valley

    Soccer clubs ready for battle of the Valley

    News The battle of the Valley will rock Laidley next month, as the Laidley Lions and Gatton Redbacks men's teams go head-to-head for the first time in several years

    OPINION: where is our aid during the drought?

    OPINION: where is our aid during the drought?

    Opinion Perhaps it's time Australia got behind its prime economy

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    News It's kids versus dads at golf

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    News A night to remember a "perfect human being”