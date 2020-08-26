Dad who broke law by driving to work faces jail time

A 25-year-old father and his partner had tears in their eyes as they heard he would "almost definitely" serve jail time for disqualified driving after continually breaking court orders.

Joshua David Jebbink pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to four charges including two driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of drugs.

The court heard the Torquay resident's car detailing business had fallen victim to COVID-19 and closed in late March.

He had also worked as a labourer for three years.

Jebbink's defence lawyer said on both occasions he was driving to work when pulled over by police.

"These are not occasions where he has committed offences while disqualified driving or driving dangerously," he said.

"The issue for him is he was prioritising work and the financial needs for him over the court orders that have been placed.

"On one occasion there was cannabis in his system - he said he hadn't been smoking for three or four days prior to that driving incident and had no idea it would still be in the system at that stage."

The court heard Jebbink's history was "littered by the disobedience of court orders".

Although serving jail time was possible, the defence hoped this would be avoided as Jebbink had not been a burden to the tax payer and had a job.

When the time came for sentencing Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted Jebbink was currently on a suspended sentence that the prosecution and defence were unaware of.

Surprised by the discovery, the defence requested an adjournment before sentencing to allow Jebbink to get his "affairs in order".

Mr Guttridge agreed to the submission adding that it was almost definite Jebbink would serve time in jail.

Jebbink will be sentenced on September 9.