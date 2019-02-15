Dad’s car crashes into and kills daughter

A father was reportedly passenger in a car that struck and killed his daughter, Abbie McLaren. Picture: Facebook

Twelve-year-old schoolgirl Abbie McLaren was thrown across the road after she was hit by a vehicle in Motherwell, Scotland.

Her dad John McLaren was a passenger in the vehicle, the Daily Record reports.

A witness said that he was watching television when he heard a "loud bang" outside his house.

According to The Sun, he said: "The guy in the passenger seat got out as soon as the car stopped and ran over to where the girl was.

"The driver ran back up to where it all happened and just kept shouting, 'Does anyone know CPR?'"

Emergency services desperately tried to save her, she was rushed to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow but she died on Tuesday.

A man who lived on the street and whose car was also smashed in the collision was asked to move his car so the paramedics could get through.

He described the scene as "horrific to see".

He said: "The car doesn't matter to me at all. A young person has died here and their family will be in a terrible state. "

Abbie was hit around 4.30pm, shortly after she got off a bus.

A tribute on Facebook posted by her grandmother said: "Well tonight my heart has been ripped out.

"I can't express how I feel, my precious granddaughter Abbie has been taken away from us tonight so young and so beautiful.

"Let the angels look after her now she will sadly be missed and a part of my heart has died with her too.

"I love you so much Abbie, words can't explain how I will cope without you now.

"You always lit up the room every time you came in always giving us kisses and cuddles."

Abbie's mum Ashley Kennedy, 29, also posted a picture of her daughter on Facebook.

And a poignant note from the 12-year-old's best pal was left near the scene attached to a teddy bear.

Cousin, Amber White, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family, which has collected £2,994 ($A5394) so far.

The message read: "I hope you have fun up there dancing and being happy. You were the best friend I could have asked for.

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A spokesman for the force said: "Around 4.15pm on Tuesday police were called to reports of a young girl, aged 12, being struck by a vehicle at The Loaning in Motherwell.

"Emergency services attended and the girl was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she later died.

The road was cordoned off the road between Scotia Street and Logans Road, with officers standing guard.

An air ambulance was also on the scene, but cops confirmed it was not used to transport the girl to hospital.

