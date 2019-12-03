Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BAD COMBO: One man pleaded guilty to drug driving after police found meth in his system.
BAD COMBO: One man pleaded guilty to drug driving after police found meth in his system.
News

Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE days after mixing meth into his glass of water, father of five Terry Davis was in trouble.

Early in the morning, while driving his Commodore along the Warrego Highway in Withcott, Davies was pulled over by police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Gatton Magistrates Court Davies was pulled up for a drug test on October 15 at 7.20am.

When the drug test showed a positive result, Davies was taken to the Toowoomba Police Station.

“(Davies) said he had taken some meth in water about three days prior,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Further tests showed Davies had both meth and marijuana in his system.

The 39-year-old cold room builder pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system and was fined $350.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and his conviction was recorded.

crimes gatton court warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba Hospital now performing vital operation

        premium_icon Toowoomba Hospital now performing vital operation

        News PATIENTS no longer need to travel to Brisbane now the Toowoomba hospital is performing a lifesaving operation.

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Community Somerset Regional Council reflects on year of success in the arts.

        Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

        Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

        Council News Somerset Regional Council confirms commitment to plan to upgrade a section of the...

        Detonator manufacturing plant experiencing jobs boom

        premium_icon Detonator manufacturing plant experiencing jobs boom

        Business Company expands from staff of 65 to 109, ‘and is still growing’.