Dad faces court accused of murdering son Beau

LOVED ones packed Mackay Magistrates Court for the first mention of a man accused of killing his own baby boy.

The 24 year old is charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of six-month-old Beau Bradshaw at East Mackay earlier this year.

Police allege the offending occurred between June 1 and 5.

Beau was taken to Mackay Base Hospital the afternoon of June 2 and that night was flown to Townsville Hospital.

He died on June 4, with his organs donated.

Ayden Bradshaw, 24, is arrested in connection to the investigation of six-month-old baby Beau Bradshaw. Photo: Tara Miko

A two-month intensive police investigation culminated yesterday with Ayden Bradshaw's arrest.

When the case was first mentioned this morning, solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said Mr Bradshaw's family, including Beau's mother, was outside and asked to bring them into the room.

Because of the large number of people, Magistrate Damien Dwyer cleared the gallery of everyone not linked to Mr Bradshaw to allow for social distancing.

The accused appeared via video link from Mackay watch-house.

The mention was brief, barely two minutes.

Supporters of Ayden Bradshaw, 24, leave the Mackay Magistrates Court.

Mr Dwyer ordered a brief of evidence to be completed by October 2.

When police prosecution requested three months, Mr Dwyer said an application would have to be made.

Mr Bradshaw did not make a bail application.

For a murder charge, bail can only be sought through Queensland Supreme Court.

The case will be mentioned again on October 28.