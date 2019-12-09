Dad drove unlicensed ‘to save pets from RSPCA’

A YOUNG father who knew he didn't have a licence to drive was "convinced"' by family members to drive anyway to save cats and dogs from the RSPCA.

Scanlen Mark Chamberlain, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count each of driving unlicensed as a repeat unlicensed driver, along with driving a vehicle that was unregistered, uninsured and had expired licence plates.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Chamberlain driving along Middle Rd, Gracemere, at 6.15pm on November 19.

He said Chamberlain hadn't renewed his learner's licence after a disqualification period and the vehicle's registration ran out on September 25.

Constable Rumford said the defendant told police he had received a call from family asking him to pick up cats and dogs and he told the family member he didn't have a ­driver's licence, but after further discussions, he agreed to drive.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the father of three was told the animals were subject of an RSPCA matter and if they were not collected that day, the animals would be put down.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow said he accepted Chamberlain had been talked into driving unlicensed.

He ordered Chamberlain to pay $1316 in fines and disqualified him from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.