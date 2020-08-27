Menu
A man forgot he had 60 marijuana seeds stashed in his closet.
Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
SIXTY marijuana plant seeds were stashed in clipseal bag in a wardrobe but, until police found them, their owner forgot he even owned them.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched the home of a Placid Hills father on July 31 and found the seeds in a bedroom wardrobe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Joseph Goodman-Jones, 36, told police what they were but said he had “forgotten they were there”.

“He said he moved from his address in Brisbane a couple of years earlier and had moved the seeds and had subsequently forgotten they were at that location,” Sgt Windsor said.

He said police also found a plastic water pipe in the laundry, which Goodman-Jones admitted was his.

The court heard the search took place several weeks after Goodman-Jones was caught drink driving on Parklea Dr, Placid Hills.

Police pulled Goodman-Jones over on June 9 at 7.30pm for a random breath test.

Sgt Windsor said the test confirmed Goodman-Jones well above the 0.05 legal limit with a reading of 0.216.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Kay Ryan his client had been taking steps to kick an alcohol habit.

“He has had a few teleconferences with Alcoholics Anonymous,” Mr Ryan said.

“He has also been in contact with Headspace and his GP is sorting out a mental health plan.”

Goodman-Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Ms Ryan told Goodman-Jones she was concerned by a previous drink driving offence to which he had pleaded guilty earlier this year.

“It was a low-range drink drive but this one is a significant reading,” Ms Ryan said.

“(But) I note … you’re addressing your issues through A.A, which is a good thing.”

She fined Goodman $1300 for driving under the influence and disqualified him from driving for a year.

For the drugs matters, she served him a $400 four-month good behaviour bond.

He is required to participate in a drug assessment and education session.

No convictions were recorded.

