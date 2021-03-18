Menu
Dad allegedly burned partner’s clothes, raped her twice

by Lea Emery
18th Mar 2021 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A DAD burned his partner's clothes, raped her twice and then left her on the side of the road "some distance" from her home, a court was told.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of breaking into the woman's phone and laptop in the lead up to the rapes.

He claims all their sexual contact was consensual.

The man appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he faced two counts of rape and one count of wilful damage.

It is alleged that on Wednesday last week the man and his partner got into an argument and he broke the woman's phone, laptop and burned her clothes.

He then allegedly raped her twice.

The court was told a person known to the woman was "pocket dialled" and heard the woman making sounds of distress. It is alleged the call was made while she was being raped.

It is also alleged the man threatened that witness with a sword he owned.

After the rapes the man then put the woman and their child into a car, drove from their home and left the woman on the side of the road "some distance" from her home, it is alleged.

Defence lawyer Dan Rawlings, of Rawlings Criminal Law, said the man admitted to damaging the phone and laptop and burning the clothes, but vehemently denied the sexual allegations.

"That sexual encounter was with consent," he said.

"It was make-up sex after they had a significant argument about her infidelity."

Mr Rawlings said the distress overheard on the phone was the woman being upset about the man destroying her property.

He told the court that time in custody meant the man was unable to answer calls from business clients.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert denied bail.

"The allegations are very serious and there is some support for the allegations," she said.

"The issue is whether or not they were consensual."

She adjourned the matter to April 9.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Dad allegedly burned partner's clothes, raped her twice

