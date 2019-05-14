Menu
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Cyclone warning issued for state’s far north

14th May 2019 8:44 AM

A CYCLONE warning has been issued for far north Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Ann continues to push towards the coast, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the region.

The late-season category one cyclone was this morning located approximately 530 kilometres east northeast of Cairns, and was moving slowly west-northwest.

It is forecast to cross the coast north of Coen on Wednesday, with residents between Coen and Cape Tribulation advised to take precautions and prepare for gale force winds and storm tides.

