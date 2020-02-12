Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DISAPPOINTING: Cyclone Uesi pictured on Monday. The system is not expected to make landfall in Australia. Photo: Weatherzone
DISAPPOINTING: Cyclone Uesi pictured on Monday. The system is not expected to make landfall in Australia. Photo: Weatherzone
News

Cyclone Uesi nothing but a storm in a teacup for Lockyer

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
12th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

You might want to tie down your backyard table and chairs but sandbags are not expected to be needed anytime soon.

After the recent wonderful rain, the Lockyer Valley has been watching and hoping tropical Cyclone Uesi would bring even more liquid gold.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has dashed those hopes, with tracking showing the system won’t make landfall anywhere on the Australian continent.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said the cyclone, presently a Category 3 system near New Caledonia, would track towards the Australian coast and weaken as it approached.

But it will remain at least 600km offshore from the southeast, and it won’t bring any rain for the Valley.

“Basically we’re not going to have particularly direct cyclone impacts on southeast Queensland,” Ms Wong said.

“All that we’ll really see out of it is possibly some slightly stronger winds.”

In the absence of cyclone-powered rain, the region will start to dry up in the coming days.

Ms Wong said there was a chance of showers and storms continuing in the lead up to the weekend, but the best was over.

“We’re really not expecting the rainfall totals that we’ve seen over the previous week or so,” she said.

An upper and surface trough over the coast had been powering the rainfall the region has experienced, but these systems are now weakening.

The clouds, and the rain with them, are expected clear over the weekend which will also bring the return of warmer temperatures.

Gatton is expected to reach 35C and 36C on Saturday and Sunday, up from today’s forecasted maximum of 31C.

forecast lockyer valley somerset tropical cyclone uesi weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses will shut shop with bank’s closure announcement

        premium_icon Businesses will shut shop with bank’s closure announcement

        News ONCE ANZ closes its doors, there will be just two banks remaining in the Somerset, making it near impossible for businesses to remain afloat

        LOCKYER ELECTION: Updated list of confirmed candidates

        premium_icon LOCKYER ELECTION: Updated list of confirmed candidates

        News We will soon vote for councillors to oversee the next four years.

        LIST: Five development bids lodged this year

        premium_icon LIST: Five development bids lodged this year

        News There are plenty of smaller plans in the works

        How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        premium_icon How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        News SEQ 2032 Olympics: Qld homes will be needed for accommodation