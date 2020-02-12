Cyclone Uesi nothing but a storm in a teacup for Lockyer

DISAPPOINTING: Cyclone Uesi pictured on Monday. The system is not expected to make landfall in Australia. Photo: Weatherzone

You might want to tie down your backyard table and chairs but sandbags are not expected to be needed anytime soon.

After the recent wonderful rain, the Lockyer Valley has been watching and hoping tropical Cyclone Uesi would bring even more liquid gold.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has dashed those hopes, with tracking showing the system won’t make landfall anywhere on the Australian continent.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said the cyclone, presently a Category 3 system near New Caledonia, would track towards the Australian coast and weaken as it approached.

But it will remain at least 600km offshore from the southeast, and it won’t bring any rain for the Valley.

“Basically we’re not going to have particularly direct cyclone impacts on southeast Queensland,” Ms Wong said.

“All that we’ll really see out of it is possibly some slightly stronger winds.”

In the absence of cyclone-powered rain, the region will start to dry up in the coming days.

Ms Wong said there was a chance of showers and storms continuing in the lead up to the weekend, but the best was over.

“We’re really not expecting the rainfall totals that we’ve seen over the previous week or so,” she said.

An upper and surface trough over the coast had been powering the rainfall the region has experienced, but these systems are now weakening.

The clouds, and the rain with them, are expected clear over the weekend which will also bring the return of warmer temperatures.

Gatton is expected to reach 35C and 36C on Saturday and Sunday, up from today’s forecasted maximum of 31C.