WARNING: Cyclone-strength winds to hit Toowoomba

A SPOKESPERSON from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned of the potential for wind gusts in excess of 95km/h across the Darling Downs this weekend - greater than the 88km/h wind speed of a category 1 cyclone.

Storms are to accompany the windy weather, with a warm weather trough promised to bring 10 mm of rain on Friday.

"We will see the first storms come from the west on Thursday afternoon," BOM meteorologist Vinord Anand said.

"Temperatures will peak on Friday, and the warm weather will help to intensify the storms.

"There is a high likelihood of damaging wind gusts, which are those classified in excess of 95km/h."

Mr Anand said there was a chance of severe storms across the Darling Downs on Friday.

"The trough moves into the Darling Downs on Friday, and will remain there until Sunday," he said.

"The storms will start to clear on Sunday, and the weather will cool dramatically due to south-easterly winds from the coast.

"The temperature will drop five degrees overnight."

Mr Anand said the rainy weather would continue into next week.

"We will see continued isolated showers until Tuesday," he said.

"There is a potential for more storms over the Western Downs later that week."