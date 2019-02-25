Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

DISAPPOINTMENT: Morton Vale farmer Brendan Dipple was disappointed with the lack of rain.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Morton Vale farmer Brendan Dipple was disappointed with the lack of rain. Dominic Elsome

AS Cyclone Oma approached the coast, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region watched, waited, and hoped.

But those hopes were dashed as the system slowed and turned back on its self - taking its promised rain with it.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said a high pressure system developed along the eastern coast, which stopped the cyclone making land fall.

"A ridge of high pressure we had building up the coast... pushed (Cyclone Oma) further into the Coral Sea rather than allowing it to come closer to the coast,” Ms Wong said.

Morton Vale farmer Brendan Dipple had been eagerly awaiting the potential rain from the cyclone.

"We were certainly looking at it with a bit of hope,” Mr Dipple said.

"It's been a long while since I felt that range of emotions where you looked off into the distance and go 'oh there's hope, we might get something'.”

While it was bitterly disappointing to watch the system turn and disappear out to sea, he said that was simply the weather and there was no point complaining.

"That's life. It's just going to deliver what it's going to deliver and you've just got to accept that and work with it,” he said.

With what many described as the best chance for descent rainfall in months fizzling out, farmers are looking towards a hard winter season.

"There's no soil moisture,” he said.

"We're all starting to make decisions to cut back.”

The high pressure ridge which killed off the hopes for Oma will continue to dominate the weather in the coming days.

Kimba Wong said the region would move into a staic weather pattern, with only slight variations in maximum temperatures expected.

The southerly change brought by the ridge has cooled temperatures down from last week, and also brought cloud cover and the slight chance of showers for most days.

Gatton will reach a top of 30C Tuesday before rising to a top of 31C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will again be 30C, as will Saturday and Sunday.