Cyclone crunch time as 340mm deluge hammers Far North

FALLS of up to 340mm have been reported in Far North Queensland caused by a low pressure system off Cape York Peninsula that is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone tomorrow.

The heaviest rainfall was experienced in Allingham, east of Ingham, while Ingham received 264mm and Tully 193mm in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

A flood watch remains active for the Cape York Peninsula and coastal catchments south to Ingham.

Large parts of North Queensland are on flood watch. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, with gusts up to 90km/h observed in the exposed parts of the Whitsunday Islands.

Hamilton Island Airport recorded a wind gust of 87km/h at 4.50am today.

A BOM spokesman said the damaging winds were being triggered by a combination of the low pressure system and a strong ridge of high pressure along the southern and central Queensland coast.

Heavy rainfall over FNQ expected to ease as the tropical low near Cape Melville moves southeast. System likely to develop into a cyclone late on Friday and to keep tracking away from #Queensland. #QldWeather wind and flood warnings are current: https://t.co/7jyj4ab3Xz 🌀☔💨 pic.twitter.com/YZxKfJWAFK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 12, 2020

"The threat of widespread heavy rainfall has eased, but severe thunderstorms with localised heavy rainfall are possible more broadly across far northern Queensland today," he said.

The impacts of the low pressure system are expected to ease as it tracks southeast away from the Queensland coast.

Currently, it is 175km east of Cooktown and should develop into a category two tropical cyclone late tomorrow or at the weekend.

RAINFALL FIGURES

In the 24 hours to 9am Thursday

Cairns Airport: 12mm

Cairns Racecourse: 13mm

Innisfail: 120mm

South Johnstone: 154mm

Japoonvale: 112mm

McAvoy Bridge: 164mm

Bulgun Creek: 175mm

Tully: 193mm

Black Mountain: 34mm

Dulhunty: 81mm

Weipa Airport: 40mm

Stewart River: 85mm

Telegraph Crossing: 79mm