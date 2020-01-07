Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Cyclone Blake could become category two system today

7th Jan 2020 8:21 AM

 

WESTERN Australia's first tropical cyclone of the summer is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley region.

Slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Blake is tracking along the coast, passing close to Broome overnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the category one system is expected to move towards the southwest and may cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach.

It could also intensify into a category two storm.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125km/h may develop early on Tuesday between Beagle Bay and Bidyadanga, possibly including Broome, then extend southwards to Wallal Downs later on Tuesday.

Gales could extend into inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for people in or near communities from Kuri Bay to Bidyadanga.

People need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake seniors-news weather western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        News Horror tree lopping accident traps man for hours on rural property

        Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        premium_icon Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        News Lockyer Valley RSLs will share in more than $30,000 in federal funding to help...

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        News The Brisbane Valley Tavern has kicked off the new year on a high note, with two...